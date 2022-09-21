Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.48.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
