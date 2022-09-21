Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $22.33 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

