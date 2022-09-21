Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $23.76 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,146,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,176 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRT stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

