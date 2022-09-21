Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $26.06 Million Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6,576.4% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 80,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 343,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 79,901 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of SWAN opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

