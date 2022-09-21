Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $26.20 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.4 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

