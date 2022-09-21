Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $29,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

IWB stock opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

