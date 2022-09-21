Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $29,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

