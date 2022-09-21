Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,450 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $66.72.
