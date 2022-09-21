Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 141,904 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,904 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

