Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 72,895 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,895 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $27,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.