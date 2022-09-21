Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,195 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

