Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Williams Trading

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

