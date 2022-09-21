Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $3.80 on Monday. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $56,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 855,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,009.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,847 shares of company stock valued at $221,903. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 9.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

