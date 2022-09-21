Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires 11,844 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,024.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,936,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 227,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

