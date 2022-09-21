Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Down 11.6 %

NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $1.90 on Friday. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 212.90%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capstone Green Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGRN. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 165,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 55,444 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.