Carbon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,886.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $660,839.65 and $14,886.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carbon has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00125704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00858189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon launched on October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,982,100 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

