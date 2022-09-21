CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Price Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 73.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.