CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. CareDx has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $75.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $904.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.02.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CareDx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CareDx by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CareDx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

