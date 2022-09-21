Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $203.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGJTF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.