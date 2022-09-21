carVertical (CV) Price Reaches $0.0001

carVertical (CV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $678.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00125711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00858278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks.CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

