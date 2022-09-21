Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $213.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.90. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,192 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

