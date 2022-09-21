CashHand (CHND) Hits Market Cap of $163.87

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $163.87 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00159481 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About CashHand
CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.