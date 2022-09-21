Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0284 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $171.11 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,161,578,206 coins and its circulating supply is 6,030,931,341 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Casper Network is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper is designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology today and evolve to meet user needs in the future. CSPR is the native token to the Casper Network. As a proof-of-stake blockchain, Casper relies on CSPR to reward the validators that participate in the PoS consensus mechanism to secure and uphold the network. Casper users also rely on CSPR to pay network fees for on-chain actions. The CSPR token will be available only through CoinList for the initial public token sale. Discord | Telegram | YouTube | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

