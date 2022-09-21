Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

