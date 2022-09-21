Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.15.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

About Centerra Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.