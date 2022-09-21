Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chimerix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 106,805 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

