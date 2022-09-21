China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.63. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Online Education Group

About China Online Education Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

