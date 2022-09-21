China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of COE stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.63. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.17.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Online Education Group
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Online Education Group (COE)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.