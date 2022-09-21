China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SNP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $2.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

