China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

NYSE:CYD opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

