China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
NYSE:CYD opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.