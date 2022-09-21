Chromia Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $80.48 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005399 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,529.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011150 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00063628 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future. The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-wide purposes Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | TikTok Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

