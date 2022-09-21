Chromia Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $80.48 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005399 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,529.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004785 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062151 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007204 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011150 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00063628 BTC.
About Chromia
Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Chromia Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
