CICC Research Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Research analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Shares of INTU opened at $417.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.90 and a 200 day moving average of $429.69. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

