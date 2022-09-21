Citigroup Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Neutral

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.50. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after acquiring an additional 469,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

