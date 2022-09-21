CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $116.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000226 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018874 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,883,403 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloakcoin was first launched in June 2014. After skyrocketing initial success, the project sank among rumours of a pump & dump scam and lack of development of promised features. The project was eventually abandoned by its creators.On the 14th October 2014, a new team of developers composed from members of the community, and with C4shm3n as their leader took over the project and set out to accomplish what the previous team failed to do: a fully anonymous trustless cryptocurrency. Trustless is defined as not having the need to trust a third party to provide secure and 100% private transactions. Has from 2018 the CloakCoin project is managed by Lasvegas83 and development is carried out by two developers: Deepend and Anorak.Cloakcoin is a open-source cryptocurrency and worldwide payment system. By using a algorithm that provides total privacy, Cloakcoin aims to enpower people with financial freedom and data privacy in a simple, practical, economical and virtually instantaneous manner.Cloakcoin is a dual PoW/PoS (Proof of Work, Proof of Stake) coin, which is now in the Proof-of-Stake (interest bearing) stage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

