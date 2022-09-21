Coin98 (C98) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33.48 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $79.28 million and approximately $33.48 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004827 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000358 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00033093 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

