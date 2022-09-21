Comparing Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) and American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Borr Drilling and American Noble Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.65% -20.05% -5.56% American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and American Noble Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $245.30 million 2.41 -$193.00 million ($2.02) -1.92 American Noble Gas $80,000.00 47.76 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

American Noble Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borr Drilling.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Borr Drilling on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 23 jack-up drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About American Noble Gas

(Get Rating)

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

