Comparing Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.36 $220.35 million $1.11 0.38 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Modern Cinema Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Modern Cinema Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.15, suggesting a potential downside of 64.06%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 81.28% 23.67% 8.68% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Modern Cinema Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

