Comparing Surrozen (SRZN) and The Competition

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Surrozen to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.76% -39.91% Surrozen Competitors -4,225.43% -197.41% -33.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A -$54.65 million -1.39 Surrozen Competitors $750.04 million $142.05 million 4.45

Analyst Recommendations

Surrozen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Surrozen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Surrozen Competitors 686 3579 10323 152 2.67

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 93.34%. Given Surrozen’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surrozen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Surrozen has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surrozen rivals beat Surrozen on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

