Comparing TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 8.38% 25.95% 9.74% Crescent Energy 1.55% 119.83% 11.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TotalEnergies and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 1 5 7 0 2.46 Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

TotalEnergies presently has a consensus target price of $62.13, suggesting a potential upside of 29.30%. Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.38%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. TotalEnergies pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $205.86 billion 0.61 $16.03 billion $7.89 6.09 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.69 -$358.54 million N/A N/A

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Volatility & Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats TotalEnergies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations and 25,000 EV charge points. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,062 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TotalEnergies SE has strategic partnerships with PureCycle Technologies, Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems, and Plastic Omnium for various development projects. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

