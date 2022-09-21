Cope (COPE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $738,175.48

Cope (COPE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Cope coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cope has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Cope has a total market cap of $738,175.48 and $14,336.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00124600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00476877 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00874486 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cope Profile
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cope
