Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches Market Cap of $405,045.01

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $405,045.01 and approximately $63.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

