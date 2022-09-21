Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.00 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $13.97 or 0.00072877 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and $529.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00088045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00030852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007569 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

