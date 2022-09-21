Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Coty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.94. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

