Critical Contrast: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) versus NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Entrée Resources and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. NextSource Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Given NextSource Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -17.25 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.57) -3.63

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -98.62% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.41%

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

(Get Rating)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

