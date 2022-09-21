Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 26.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 51.0% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,711 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.