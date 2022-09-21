DAEX (DAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $987.00

DAEX (DAX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $987.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets.The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

