Desjardins Comments on BRP Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.58.

BRP stock opened at C$92.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$125.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

