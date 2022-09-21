Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.50 ($53.57) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.97.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Deutsche Post stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.