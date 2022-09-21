Dexioprotocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $853,627.67 (DEXI)

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Dexioprotocol has a market capitalization of $853,627.67 and approximately $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexioprotocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dexioprotocol has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dexioprotocol Profile
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexioprotocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dexioprotocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexioprotocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.