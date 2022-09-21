Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $2.65 on Exchanges

Diamond (DMD) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Diamond has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $28,607.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00013691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,710,181 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

