Dipper Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,545.00 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dipper Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010864 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00064002 BTC.

Dipper Network Profile

Dipper Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dipper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dipper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.